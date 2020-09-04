Metro Detroit weather: Day-by-day forecast breakdown for Labor Day weekend

DETROIT – Labor Day Weekend is here, and it should be fantastic -- for the most part. We can’t get rid of all the rain chances, but they are minimized.

Saturday

We start the three-day weekend with temperatures ranging from the upper 40s to mid-50s on Saturday morning. Humidity should stay gloriously low through most of the weekend.

Winds Saturday will be lower than we’ve experienced in the last couple days, with just a 10 mph breeze in the afternoon. All this is coming with a mix of sun and clouds. However, a weak disturbance will be rolling through.

There should be just enough moisture to scare up some afternoon clouds, and possibly a few sprinkles. But with such dry air near the surface, much of that may not reach the ground. So long story short: The vast majority of us will be dry.

Sunday

Sunday starts dry with plenty of sunshine. Then, clouds increase ahead of a cold front. That will produce some afternoon and evening showers and/or rumbles. Most of that should be gone overnight.

Temperatures won’t be much different than Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s. Also, winds will remain light.

Labor Day Monday

Our holiday Monday starts out dry, as well. That cold front which will produce Sunday’s round of rain will still be to our west, giving us at least the possibility of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm.

Right now, the chances look slim, with better shots Tuesday through Thursday.

Monday will be our warmest high, finishing in the low 80s. Humidity will inch up to noticeable levels, but still relatively comfortable for a late summer afternoon. Gusty winds return with speeds reaching 30 mph at points in the afternoon.

Wet week beyond

Chances of rain persist Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday as our weekend cold front lurks just to the south, close enough to keep rain chances in play. Near normal temperatures drop just a bit going into next weekend.

