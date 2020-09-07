Metro Detroit forecast: Warm evening, more wet weather overnight

DETROIT – Welcome to Monday evening and Labor Day, Motown.

Monday evening continues to be warm under fair skies. Showers and storms return overnight and for the first part of Tuesday. A chance for wet weather persists through Thursday morning. There are no dramatic changes, but it does feel more like fall by the end of this week.

Labor Day, Monday, evening will be warm under fair skies. Temperatures will be in the 70s before and around sunset, then in the 60s.

Sunset is at 7:56 p.m. ET.

Monday night will become cloudier with showers and storms returning. The best chance for any rain, thunder and lighting will be well after midnight and before dawn, Tuesday. Overnight lows will be in the 50s and low 60s.

Tuesday

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m. ET.

Tuesday will be wet and stormy in the morning. Heavy downpours and lightning are possible, and those are the key hazards to be aware of while heading back to work and school. Tuesday afternoon will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny and cool. Highs will be in the middle and upper 60s.

Wednesday

Wednesday will be partly sunny to mostly cloudy and mild. Highs will be in the mid 70s. Showers and storms return, again, while many Detroiters go to bed, Wednesday night.

Thursday

Thursday will have showers in the morning, and it will be drier and mild in the afternoon. Daytime temps reach the low 70s.

Weekend forecast

Friday and Saturday will be sunnier. Friday will be bright and feel like fall with highs in the low 70s. Saturday will be warmer with highs in the middle and upper 70s under partly cloudy skies.

Sunday has a chance of showers with highs in the low 70s.

