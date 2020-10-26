Two October snowfall records broken as Marquette records 8 inches of snow Sunday

Snow in October is not entirely surprising in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula -- but this much snow is record breaking.

The National Weather Service reported two broken snowfall records at their Marquette office on Sunday.

“We recorded 8.3 inches yesterday, which breaks the old record of 3.1 inches set in 1976! This recent snowfall also established a new monthly snowfall record for the month of October at our office. Total snowfall recorded for the month stands at 19.2 inches! This breaks the old record of 18.6 inches set in 1979. Weather records for the National Weather Service office located in Negaunee Township date back to 1961.”

We haven’t seen any snow in the Metro Detroit region yet. The Traverse City region has seen some snowflakes already, but nothing noteworthy.

It’s only a matter of time, of course, before we start seeing snow in the Detroit area. Temps are continuing to drop as we head into late fall. Lows are in the mid-30s this week.

