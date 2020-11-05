Metro Detroit weather: Weekend warmth could challenge century-long records

DETROIT – Clouds put us in the penalty box Thursday, but we’re skating free Friday through the start of next week, with many of those days in record territory.

Unique warmth

Despite the lack of sunshine, we still ended Thursday with temperatures around 10 degrees above normal.

The weekend will bring even warmer numbers that will be within striking distance of records that have stood for more than a century.

On Saturday, we’ll be very close to the record high of 70 degrees from 1916.

On Sunday, we’ll be within a degree of the record high of 71 degrees from 1915.

Monday will be slightly warmer, but the record is further away. Tuesday’s forecasted high of 69 degrees would break the record of 68 from 1999.

Cool-down waiting

Temperatures will start retreating Wednesday, when a cold front will return us to the upper 50s for highs.

Thursday will be slightly cooler and near normal for early November. Then, expect to remain at or below normal through next weekend.

Morning lows will be chilly, but should remain above freezing through the stretch.

Mainly dry

There’s only one rain chance in the 10-day forecast. That comes with the aforementioned cold front on Tuesday into early Wednesday.

Outside of that, expect plenty of sunshine to enjoy dry conditions before and after the front.

