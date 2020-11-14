Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday afternoon, high wind watch for Sunday

DETROIT – A High Wind Watch is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday.

Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

Although it will not be windy today, it will be quite chilly. Fortunately, we’ll have plenty of sunshine for college football and outdoor activities. Soak it up because rain is on the way when we get ready for bed. Serious winds will pack quite a punch, Sunday.

Saturday afternoon skies will be mostly clear for the Michigan State University game against Indiana at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing. Playing football or exercising are two of the best ways to stay warm. Under mostly sunny skies it will still be chilly. Highs will be in the middle and upper 40s.

Sunset is at 5:12 p.m.

Saturday evening will have more college football as Michigan hosts Wisconsin at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor. Skies will be cloudy and it remains chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Those clouds produce rain showers by midnight and afterward as we go on Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

Wind speeds ramp up to 20 to 35 mph and wind gusts will be near 50 mph or more, Sunday. So, be prepared for power outages and hazardous driving conditions. Charge your devices early, keep both hands on the wheel and steer clear of any downed wires, tree branches or trees.

Sunday, temperatures will rise to the 50s in the morning then sink quickly back to the 40s and even 30s during the afternoon. The weather’s portion of the day will be in the morning and midday. The afternoon becomes quite breezy and drier after a cold front moves through.

Monday will be chilly with some sunshine coming back. Highs will be in the middle 40s. It will be windy. So batten down the hatches and be prepared for windshield in the 20s and 30s all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday become a bit milder with daytime temperatures in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

