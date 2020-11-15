Metro Detroit weather: Chilly Saturday evening; Wind Advisory set for Sunday

DETROIT – A Wind Advisory is in effect for Detroit and all of Southeast Michigan from 7 a.m. Sunday until midnight.

Welcome to Saturday evening, Motown.

Clouds have arrived for the evening, but it remains dry. Wet weather arrives after midnight with temperatures staying steady then rising on a southerly wind. That wind will increase in speed and batter the region on Sunday

Saturday evening will have more college football as Michigan hosts Wisconsin at the Big House in Ann Arbor. Skies will be cloudy and it remains chilly. Temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Those clouds produce rain showers by midnight and afterward as we head into Sunday. Temperatures will be in the 40s overnight.

Wind speeds ramp up to 20 to 35 mph and wind gusts will be near 50 mph, Sunday -- so be prepared for power outages and hazardous driving conditions. Charge your devices early, keep both hands on the wheel and steer clear of any downed wires, tree branches or trees.

On Sunday temperatures will rise to the 50s in the morning then sink quickly back to the 40s and even 30s during the afternoon. The afternoon becomes quite breezy and drier after a cold front moves through.

Monday will be chilly with some sunshine coming back. Highs will be in the middle 40s. It will be windy, so batten down the hatches and be prepared for windchill in the 20s and 30s all day.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and chilly. Afternoon temperatures will be in the low 40s.

Thursday and Friday become a bit milder with daytime temperatures in the 50s under partly sunny skies.

