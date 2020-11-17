Metro Detroit weather: Snow showers linger before warmer temperatures arrive

DETROIT – Snow showers linger before warmer air rescues us for the second half of the week. Just don’t make any outdoor plans for the weekend.

Evening Flakes

We thought the snow would leave us alone after daybreak, but a persistent northwest fetch from the northern end of Lake Michigan will keep hit and miss snow showers around through the early part of our overnight hours. Winds will decrease and gradually shift to the west, shutting down the lake connection. So we expect sunshine will greet us in the morning on Wednesday. Wind chills have been in the 20s for the entire day, and may drop to the teens for a period before winds relax enough later tonight. Air temperatures will drop to the low-and-mid 20s in most spots. But a few teens will show up on thermometers tomorrow morning, outside the Metro Zone.

Decent Warmup

Highs return to the 40s on Wednesday, move above normal to the mid 50s Thursday, then hit their warmest mark of the forecast, 60, on Friday. That’s more than a dozen degrees above normal for mid-November! We’ll keep the unseasonably mild air for the weekend, but it doesn’t look pretty otherwise.

Wet Weekend

A stationary front will drape itself over the southern part of the state this weekend. True to its name, it won’t be in a hurry to go anywhere. We might be able to start dry on Saturday, but rain will arrive during the second half of the day, and stay on-and-off through Sunday.

Turkey Day Week

We’ll start Thanksgiving week dry but see temperatures return to normal for the first half of the week. Early indications show Thanksgiving Thursday will be dry but a bit milder with highs in the mid 50s. It may be a bit breezy though, especially in the afternoon.

WEATHER