Metro Detroit weather: Brighter skies with cool temperatures

DETROIT – Sunshine got us into the 40s Wednesday afternoon, and even warmer temperatures await as the weekend approaches. Half of that weekend is going to be wet, however.

Warmup Begins

Brighter skies weren’t enough to boost temperatures above normal. But it was still an improvement over Tuesday’s clouds, chill and flakes. Stronger southwest winds will take us nearly ten degrees above normal tomorrow. Expect more clouds but at least some breaks of sun. Friday will be the warmest yet as a front approaches from the north. It will pass through in the mid-afternoon, but not early enough to keep the 60s away. Numbers come back a bit for the weekend, still remaining unseasonably mild.

Half-Wet Weekend

That Friday front will hit the brakes over southeast Michigan. It will funnel plenty of moisture on top of us this weekend. However, it looks like Saturday will remain dry. Precipitation will begin close to daybreak on Sunday morning, possibly as a quick wintry mix, before transitioning to all liquid. Then expect rain for most of the day. The system may end as a bit of mix on Monday morning, too. But otherwise we’ll start our Thanksgiving work week dry. Temperatures dip again Monday, closer to normal for this time of year.

Thanksgiving Bounty

Everything still looks good for Thanksgiving Day. Expect partly cloudy skies and highs slightly above normal in the upper 40s. Morning temperatures will start in the upper 30s for America’s Thanksgiving Parade in downtown Detroit. Black Friday will be wet at times with similar temperatures.

