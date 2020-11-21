Metro Detroit weather: Wet weekend brings rain, snow

DETROIT – As we enjoy another unseasonably mild finish, be prepared for a shocking November reality check for the second half of the weekend! And we don’t mean just cold temperatures.

Weekend Snow

We’ll spend the first half of the weekend dry with mostly cloudy skies. Early Sunday, a system will arrive from the southwest, bringing plenty of moisture, which will run into a colder-than-normal air mass. Even though we expect some of this to be rain, it looks like a lot more could be wet snow. The type of precipitation will depend on the exact track of the low pressure center. Right now that looks to be right across Toledo and Lake Erie, keeping us on the cold side of the system.

This may be more than a quick dusting for the South Zone, with quickly diminishing amounts through the remainder of the area. We take a deep dive into this setup on the Local 4 Casters app. Tap the video at the top of the home screen. Whatever combination of rain and snow this delivers, the precipitation should transition back to a mix and then rain by late afternoon, before ending during the evening.

Chilly Air Returns

The dry Friday night cold front will set the stage for more typical late-November temperatures. Highs will hit a normal mark in the mid 40s Saturday, but won’t make it out of the 30s on Sunday. We’ll stay in the mid 40s early next week and then inch above normal as the holiday approaches.

Thanksgiving Outlook

We’re still expecting a batch of rain on Wednesday, but it will be gone well before the sun comes up on Thanksgiving morning. We’ll stay dry throughout Thursday with more clouds than sun.

High temperatures will reach 50 with fairly light winds. So if you’re going to attempt a picnic table turkey dinner, at least you won’t be in mittens and parkas!

