Metro Detroit weather: Winter weather advisory in effect with up to 4 inches of snow expected

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Welcome to Sunday, Motown.

Sunday morning will include snow during the wee hours, then change to a snow and rain mix toward dawn. Temperatures will be near freezing. Because temperatures have been way above freezing for at least the past three days, snow will melt when hitting paved roads and sidewalks. So the morning will be cold, snowy and rainy with wet conditions while driving and walking before and after breakfast.

Sunrise is at 7:33 a.m.

Sunday afternoon will have snow and rain showers with highs only in the middle 30s. With continuous cold conditions, roadways and walkways will be wet after lunchtime and a bit more snowy or slushy or slippery before dinnertime.

Sunset is at 5:06 p.m.

Sunday evening will have scattered snow showers. When all is said and done by Sunday night, snow totals will be between 1 and 4 inches, mainly on grassy surfaces.

Monday will be mostly sunny, but it remains chilly. Highs will be in the low 40s.

Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of showers. Highs will be in the low 40s Tuesday, and near 50 degrees Wednesday.

Happy Thanksgiving, Thursday! The sun reappears with highs near 50 degrees.

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids!