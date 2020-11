Published: November 22, 2020, 6:21 am Updated: November 22, 2020, 6:54 am

DETROIT – A winter weather advisory has been issued for Lenawee, Livingston, Macomb, Monroe, Oakland, St. Clair, Washtenaw and Wayne counties until 8 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 22.

Between two to four inches of snow is expected today.

The National Weather Service issued today’s winter weather advisory and advised drivers to be cautious of slippery road conditions.

Sunday’s forecast includes a mix of light rain and snow.

