Metro Detroit weather: Still some snow yet to go

DETROIT – The weather scenario is thus far unwinding according to schedule, and we are starting our Tuesday with light snow across the eastern part of the area, with the western half of the area getting little or no snow right now.

The snow shield may expand back farther to the west a bit early this morning, then start a steady retreat eastward by late morning. Most of us should have a dry afternoon, with the Thumb (especially the eastern Thumb) still plagued by some lake effect snow bands through the end of the afternoon -- accumulations in this area could be an additional 1 to 3 inches. Farther south on the east side, another inch is about all that’s left for you.

The Winter Weather Advisory for Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw, Wayne, Oakland and Macomb Counties remains in effect until noon, and until 4 p.m. for St. Clair, Lapeer and Sanilac Counties.

Also notable today will be the wind -- blowing from the north-northwest at 15 to 20 mph, but stronger over Lake Huron. Hence, the Lakeshore Flood Warning continues through the end of the day for our Lake Huron shoreline communities -- significant lakeshore flooding is possible due to those strong winds coming down across the lake.

That wind will put some additional bite in the air -- you’ll notice the wind chill. Actual highs will be in the mid 30s (1 degree Celsius), but wind chills -- in the teens (-7 degrees Celsius) to start the day will be only in the 20s (-5 degrees Celsius) this afternoon.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:43 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:02 p.m.

Becoming mostly clear Tuesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Wednesday, but still a little breezy. Highs rebounding into the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, with lows in the mid-to-upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Thursday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday, with the small chance for a snow shower north of I-69. Highs near 40 degrees (4 to 5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius).

Weekend outlook

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 40s (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

After the weekend, I do not see any significant storms coming our way next week…but I’ll continue to monitor, as always!