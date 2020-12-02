45ºF

View: SE Michigan snowfall totals for Dec. 1-2, 2020

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

DETROIT – Tuesday’s storm played out pretty much as expected in southeastern Michigan.

Here are the snow totals we’ve received:

  • Wyandotte: 4.3 inches
  • Romulus: 3.9 inches
  • Southgate: 3.5 inches
  • Yale: 3.3 inches
  • White Lake: 3.1 inches
  • Richmond: 3.1 inches
  • Eastpointe: 3.0 inches
  • Garden City: 3.0 inches
  • Livonia: 3.0 inches
  • Ann Arbor: 2.8 inches
  • Peck: 2.8 inches
  • Novi: 2.6 inches
  • Utica: 2.5 inches
  • Monroe: 2.4 inches
  • Bloomfield Township: 2.1 inches
  • Lexington: 2.0 inches
  • Algonac: 2.0 inches
  • Carleton: 2.0 inches
  • Elba: 1.8 inches
  • Farmington: 1.2 inches
  • Lapeer: 1.1 inches
  • Berkley: 1.1 inches

