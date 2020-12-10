Storm could bring 6 inches of snow to Northern Lower Michigan this weekend

Parts of the Northern Lower Peninsula will see their first big snow system of the season this weekend.

The National Weather Service in Gaylord says, “A potentially impactful storm system across mainly northern lower Michigan this weekend with accumulating snow likely Saturday and Saturday night. The exact track and strength of this system will determine the area of heaviest snowfall.”

The main stretch of the storm will be Saturday and Saturday night with up tp six inches of snow possible in heaviest areas.

NWS Gaylord. (NWS Gaylord.)

In Metro Detroit, the same system will bring rain to the area with highs near 50 degrees. So, no real snow for us.

Paul Gross: Rain here in southeast Michigan changes to snow showers overnight Saturday night, with lows in the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius). Snow showers Sunday morning should end, with cloudy skies for the remainder of the day. Steady temperatures in the mid 30s, and it’ll be a breezy day.