Metro Detroit weather: Soggy Saturday afternoon with heavy rain at times

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

We stay on the warm side of this storm system moving through Michigan today.

It means rain and temperatures way above average. When it gets colder, moisture leaves. We’ll need our winter coats when venturing outdoors tonight, tomorrow and all of next week.

Saturday afternoon will be rainy and cool. Rain will be heavy at times with a chance of thunderstorms mainly between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. Highs will be in the low 50s. Up to 1 inch or more of rain will fall when all is said and done.

Sunset is at 5:01 p.m.

Most of the precipitation is gone by Saturday evening and night. A few snowflakes are possible, but any snow accumulation will be negligible to non-existent. The mercury falls through the 40s and into the 30s before midnight.

Saturday night will be cloudy and colder. Overnight lows will be in the low 30s.

Sunday will be colder and breezy with mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the middle and upper 30s.

Any outdoor projects, whether it’s landscaping or decorating, will have dry weather the beginning of next week. It will be colder and feel more like mid-December.

Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the middle and upper 30s and lows in the 20s each day.

