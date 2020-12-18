Metro Detroit Weather: Tracking snow and rain this weekend

DETROIT – We are starting off our Finally Friday with cloudy skies and just a few very light flakes around. We should start seeing some breaks in the clouds by late morning or early afternoon, and perhaps even become partly cloudy for a couple of hours. Highs should rebound into the mid 30s (2 degrees Celsius) this afternoon, with wind becoming south at 5 to 10 mph. As long as we get any sunshine this afternoon, it should become a pretty pleasant day.

Today’s sunrise is at 7:57 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 5:03 p.m.

Skies quickly become cloudy Friday night, with lows in the upper 20s (-2 degrees Celsius). South wind at 7 to 12 mph..

Light snow develops Saturday morning, and then light rain and snow is possible during the afternoon. Highs in the upper 30s (3 to 4 degrees Celsius).

Patchy light rain and snow are possible Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 30s (0 to 1 degree Celsius).

If you read my article yesterday, I discussed a change to the Sunday forecast due to the computer models now taking an upper level disturbance from the southwest and phasing it with the upper level disturbance associated with the weak cold front crossing the state. Well, this morning’s models have reverted back to where they were two days ago, and now keep the two disturbances separate. As such, the cold front once again appears to be progressive (meaning moving steadily eastward, instead of slowing down and stalling), so I think we’ll keep Sunday mainly dry, albeit cloudy, with highs again in the upper 30s (4 degrees Celsius).

Christmas Week Forecast

It appears that a modest weather system will produce another chance of light rain and snow on Monday, with highs near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs again near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy on Festivus (Wednesday), and becoming windy. However, those winds will blow from a southerly direction, which should boost temperatures into the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius). Happy Festivus! Good luck with your Feats of Strength, and Airing Your Grievances…

Rain showers develop Wednesday evening, then change to light snow overnight following passage of a potent cold front. If temperatures drop fast enough and we get a northeast wind behind the front, then we’ll get some lake effect help from Lake Huron, which would enhance our chances to get enough of a coating to give us a White Christmas!

Christmas Eve day and Christmas Eve itself will be windy and cold, with temperatures holding steady around 30 degrees (-1 degree Celsius) during the day, with wind chills around 10 degrees (-12 degrees Celsius). It’s not clear exactly what our wind direction will be on Thursday. If it’s a northwest wind, as one model suggests, then we probably won’t have any additional snow showers during the day. If more of a westerly wind develops, as another model suggests, then some lake effect snow bands from Lake Michigan will make it across the state.

Christmas Day will still be windy or breezy, with our snow showers chances once again dependent upon the wind direction, as discussed above. Highs in the mid to upper 20s (-3 degrees Celsius), with wind chills in the single digits (-17 to -12 degrees Celsius). Merry Christmas!