The Climate Prediction Center has Michigan trending warmer for the month of February 2021.

Michigan also is expected to see above average precipitation this February. Above average temperatures are expected to remain through April.

Above average precipitation also is expected through April in Michigan and the Great Lakes region.

Michigan weather outlook for February 2021 -- Climate Prediction Center (WDIV)

Michigan weather outlook for February through April 2021 -- Climate Prediction Center (WDIV)