Winter storm could bring up to 5 inches of snow to Metro Detroit

DETROIT – Everything appears to be on track with the winter storm approaching Metro Detroit this weekend.

What’s coming

Snow will develop around midnight Saturday along the southern Michigan, and will spread northward during the night. It appears that the heaviest snowfall rates will develop south of I-94, with the bulk of the accumulation occurring later in the overnight period through Sunday morning.

One interesting feature of great importance is that the low pressure area passing to our south will be in the process of weakening on Sunday. For Metro Detroit, this means that the snow will likely lessen in intensity and coverage by Sunday afternoon. There will still be some snow around -- particularly in the southern part of the state -- but not as heavy as the late Saturday night and Sunday morning snow.

Snow accumulation

The heaviest accumulation, probably in the four to five inch range, will be near and south of M-50, also known in various parts of Monroe and Lenawee Counties as S. Custer Road, Tecumseh Street and Monroe Road. Or, if roads aren’t your thing but you know where the cities are, roughly near and south of a Monroe-Dundee-Tecumseh-Brooklyn line.

North of M-50, perhaps as far north as Michigan Avenue or Ford Road, will likely receive about two to four inches of snow. This includes Chelsea, Ann Arbor, Saline, Taylor, Wayne, Flat Rock and most of Downriver.

North of this region will likely get one to two inches of snow that covers Livingston County, much of Oakland County and the southern part of Macomb County. Anywhere north of that region likely won’t even get inch of snow.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Michigan’s Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from midnight Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Obviously, and this is true with any snow event, there could be local factors that enhance or diminish the snow in some areas. But this should give you a fairly good handle on what to expect Sunday. Some computer models try to generate a little snow on Monday, but accumulations (if any) would be less than one inch. Consider this to be a Sunday snow.

