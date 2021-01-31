29ºF

Ad

Weather

Winter storm update: Current snow totals for Metro Detroit Sunday

Bulk of weekend’s snowfall wrapped up Sunday morning

Paul Gross, Meteorologist

Tags: Weather, Weather Forecast, Detroit, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Metro Detroit Weather, Metro Detroit Weather Forecast, Detroit Weather Forecast, Forecast, Snow, Detroit Weather, Michigan Weather, January, Winter, Snow Totals
Snow-covered trees along the water
Snow-covered trees along the water (WDIV)

DETROIT – The bulk of this weekend’s snowfall wrapped up on Sunday morning -- even a bit earlier than expected.

A low pressure area passing to Michigan’s south weakened Sunday as its energy was transferred to a developing storm on the east coast, cutting the Metro Detroit snow totals shorter than anticipated.

The National Weather Service has reported the following snow totals for Metro Detroit as of 1 p.m. Sunday:

CityCountySnowfall (inches)Duration (hours)
ClintonLenawee1.86
TiptonLenawee2.011
MorenciLenawee3.18
St. Clair ShoresMacomb1.05
Troy (ENE)Macomb1.06
DundeeMonroe1.27
Ottawa LakeMonroe2.08
Pleasant RidgeOakland1.05
Farmington HillsOakland1.06
Troy (W)Oakland1.24
BerkleyOakland1.36
Ann Arbor (SW)Washtenaw1.012
Chelsea (NNE)Washtenaw1.010
Ann Arbor (W)Washtenaw1.09
ChelseaWashtenaw1.011
Ann Arbor (WNW)Washtenaw1.310
PlymouthWashtenaw1.49
Ann ArborWashtenaw1.49
YpsilantiWashtenaw2.35
RomulusWayne1.04
Livonia (NE)Wayne1.04
Livonia (NNW)Wayne1.06
Dearborn HeightsWayne1.04
CantonWayne1.04
DearbornWayne1.18
WyandotteWayne1.25
Garden CityWayne1.37

Note: Some cities are listed more than once, as different regions of the city are reportedly differently based on location.

What’s coming next

While there may be a small resurgence of light snow in the far south later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, not much -- if any -- accumulation is expected. Certainly less than an inch.

An upper level disturbance crossing the state on Monday may generate more light snow, but should remain under an inch of accumulation for the most part. Southeastern Monroe County may receive more snow accumulation Monday.

Ad

☁️ Click here for the full forecast from meteorologist Andrew Humphrey.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Michigan’s Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from midnight Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

Download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author: