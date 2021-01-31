Winter storm update: Current snow totals for Metro Detroit Sunday

DETROIT – The bulk of this weekend’s snowfall wrapped up on Sunday morning -- even a bit earlier than expected.

A low pressure area passing to Michigan’s south weakened Sunday as its energy was transferred to a developing storm on the east coast, cutting the Metro Detroit snow totals shorter than anticipated.

The National Weather Service has reported the following snow totals for Metro Detroit as of 1 p.m. Sunday:

City County Snowfall (inches) Duration (hours) Clinton Lenawee 1.8 6 Tipton Lenawee 2.0 11 Morenci Lenawee 3.1 8 St. Clair Shores Macomb 1.0 5 Troy (ENE) Macomb 1.0 6 Dundee Monroe 1.2 7 Ottawa Lake Monroe 2.0 8 Pleasant Ridge Oakland 1.0 5 Farmington Hills Oakland 1.0 6 Troy (W) Oakland 1.2 4 Berkley Oakland 1.3 6 Ann Arbor (SW) Washtenaw 1.0 12 Chelsea (NNE) Washtenaw 1.0 10 Ann Arbor (W) Washtenaw 1.0 9 Chelsea Washtenaw 1.0 11 Ann Arbor (WNW) Washtenaw 1.3 10 Plymouth Washtenaw 1.4 9 Ann Arbor Washtenaw 1.4 9 Ypsilanti Washtenaw 2.3 5 Romulus Wayne 1.0 4 Livonia (NE) Wayne 1.0 4 Livonia (NNW) Wayne 1.0 6 Dearborn Heights Wayne 1.0 4 Canton Wayne 1.0 4 Dearborn Wayne 1.1 8 Wyandotte Wayne 1.2 5 Garden City Wayne 1.3 7

Note: Some cities are listed more than once, as different regions of the city are reportedly differently based on location.

What’s coming next

While there may be a small resurgence of light snow in the far south later Sunday afternoon into Sunday night, not much -- if any -- accumulation is expected. Certainly less than an inch.

An upper level disturbance crossing the state on Monday may generate more light snow, but should remain under an inch of accumulation for the most part. Southeastern Monroe County may receive more snow accumulation Monday.

Click here for the full forecast from meteorologist Andrew Humphrey.

The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for Michigan’s Lenawee, Monroe, Washtenaw and Wayne counties from midnight Saturday to 10 p.m. Sunday.

