Metro Detroit weather: Expect more snow, frigid air Friday evening through weekend

DETROIT – Welcome to the first Friday of February, Motown.

Friday evening will be cloudy with a few leftover lake effect snow showers, especially north of Detroit. It continues to be frigid with clouds overhead. Saturday will be very cold. Another round of snow showers will arrive Saturday night and on Sunday.

Be sure to bundle up Friday evening, and watch out for slippery spots. Scattered snow showers will occur, especially north of Eight Mile Road. Temperatures will be in teens. Steady wind between 15 to 30 mph will push wind chills to near 0°F.

Friday night will be mostly cloudy and frigid. Overnight lows will be near 10°F with wind chills well below 0°F.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy to partly sunny but cold. Highs will be at 20°F or just a bit above. Wind chills will continue to stay in the single digits or near 0°F.

A fast-moving area of low pressure will bring snow showers after sunset Saturday. Sunday will be snowy, as well. Total snow accumulations will be between a trace and 2 or more inches by the end of Sunday. Highs will be in the upper teens on Sunday afternoon.

Monday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Daytime temperatures will be in the low 20s.

Monday night and early Tuesday will have some snow showers. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. Highs will be in the low 20s.

