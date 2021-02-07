Metro Detroit weather: Dangerously cold temps Sunday; more snow Monday

DETROIT – Welcome to Sunday evening, Motown.

Temperatures are already falling into the single digits early Sunday evening. Temps plummet further overnight under some clouds. Monday will have a mix of sun and clouds, and will still be colder than average. More measurable snow is on the way from Monday evening through Tuesday morning. Arctic air is here all week.

Sunday evening will be partly cloudy with temperatures near 10 degrees or lower.

The thermometer falls to the low single digits and below zero in some places overnight Sunday. Skies will be partly to mostly cloudy. Some windchills will be below zero by Monday morning.

More snow on the way this week

Monday will have some sunshine in the morning, then cloudier skies in the afternoon. High temperatures will be in the upper teens. Some scattered snow showers return Monday evening, Monday night and early Tuesday morning. Another trace to 2 inches of snow accumulation are possible. Expect a trace to an inch and a half of snow in the thumb region; 1 to 2 inches just north of Eight Mile Road from Howell to Pontiac to Mt. Clemens; and 2 inches, or just a bit more, from Detroit to Ann Arbor southward to the Ohio border.

Tuesday will become partly sunny in the afternoon and remains very cold. Highs will be in the low 20s.

Wednesday will be mostly cloudy but frigid, again. Morning lows in the single digits. Afternoon highs near 20 degrees.

Another snow storm forms Thursday and Friday. Thursday will have increasing clouds with highs in the upper teens. More snow will arrive Thursday night and Friday. The mercury stays in the teens all day on Friday.

