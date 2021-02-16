17ºF

Weather

Tracking Metro Detroit snow totals on Feb. 16, 2021

Up to 9 inches of snow accumulation reported in SE Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: Snow, Snow Total, Snow Totals, Michigan, Metro Detroit, Detroit, Canton Township
Shoveling snow in Metro Detroit on Feb. 16, 2021
Here we are tracking just how much snow is on the ground in Metro Detroit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Here are some totals as of Tuesday morning (per the National Weather Service local storm reports):

  • Ann Arbor -- 7 inches (7:30 a.m. report)
  • Beverly Hills -- 5.5 inches (7 a.m. report)
  • Canton Township -- 8.1 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Dexter -- 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Elba -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Garden City -- 7.4 inches (9 a.m. report)
  • Holly -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Howell -- 7.2 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Lapeer -- 6 inches (9:56 a.m. report)
  • Novi -- 8 inches (9:56 a.m. report)
  • Pinckney -- 6.8 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Shelby Township -- 8.5 inches (8 a.m. report)
  • Wolverine Lake -- 7 inches (8:30 a.m. report)
  • Ypsilanti -- 5.2 inches (6:30 a.m. report)

We’ll add more totals as we get them.

Forecast: Several inches of snow on the ground, more on the way

Weather resources:

