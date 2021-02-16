Tracking Metro Detroit snow totals on Feb. 16, 2021

Here we are tracking just how much snow is on the ground in Metro Detroit on Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021.

Here are some totals as of Tuesday morning (per the National Weather Service local storm reports):

Ann Arbor -- 7 inches (7:30 a.m. report)

Beverly Hills -- 5.5 inches (7 a.m. report)

Canton Township -- 8.1 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Dexter -- 6.5 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Elba -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Garden City -- 7.4 inches (9 a.m. report)

Holly -- 9 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Howell -- 7.2 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Lapeer -- 6 inches (9:56 a.m. report)

Novi -- 8 inches (9:56 a.m. report)

Pinckney -- 6.8 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Shelby Township -- 8.5 inches (8 a.m. report)

Wolverine Lake -- 7 inches (8:30 a.m. report)

Ypsilanti -- 5.2 inches (6:30 a.m. report)

We’ll add more totals as we get them.

