Metro Detroit weather: Sunny Friday ends with colder temps, clear skies

DETROIT – Welcome the first full weekend of March, Motown.

Saturday and Sunday will be filled with abundant sunshine. It will be seasonably chilly all weekend. Three planets will be visible each morning. Higher temps are on the way next week.

Friday evening will be mostly clear and chilly. After plenty of sunshine and highs near or just above 40 degrees, temperatures fall to the 30s at dinnertime.

Friday night will be clear and colder. Remember to bring your pets indoors and make sure your furnaces are working. Overnight lows will be in the upper teens and low 20s.

Weekend forecast

Mercury, Jupiter and Saturn will be visible in the east-southeast sky between 5 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. on Saturday morning. It’s an amazing sight that will inspire the astronomer, scientist or engineer in your heart and in your home.

Saturday will be mostly sunny with a late-winter chill during the day. In women’s college basketball, Michigan State University will host Wisconsin at 2 p.m., and Michigan hosts Northwestern at 3 p.m. Saturday. Highs will be in the low 40s in the Motor City area and southern lower Michigan.

Sunday will have plenty of sun, too. It will still be seasonably chilly with highs in the low 40s. In men’s college basketball, Michigan will take on Michigan State University in East Lansing at 4:30 p.m.

The week ahead

Monday will be bright and milder. Highs will be in the middle and upper 50s.

Tuesday will be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and daytime temps reaching the low 60s.

