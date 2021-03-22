Metro Detroit weather: 3 rounds of rain expected within next few days

DETROIT – Another 70-degree finish awaits before a more seasonably spring finish to the forecast, including plenty of wind and rain.

Three Rounds of Rain

Our weather pattern gets very active this week as we’ll deal with three rounds of rain in seven days. The first rolls in very late Tuesday night, with just scattered showers through the daylight hours on Wednesday. Thursday evening brings in system number 2 with plenty of water. Model calculations show we may end up with more than an inch of rain out of that system alone. We say goodbye to ‘2’ by midnight Thursday and hello to ‘3’ on Sunday morning. That last system will be packing less moisture but could end with some snow on Monday morning. Accumulation looks unlikely, but just typing that word gives me chills.

Each of these systems will be bringing wind with them. But the Thursday night/Friday event could send wind gusts over 45 mph…. another trash day tragedy for some of us.

Ad

Temperatures Sliding

Our third and fourth foray into the 70s will be Monday and Tuesday this week. Then it’s all downhill from there. Expect 60s for highs Wednesday and Thursday, 50s Friday through the weekend. And we’ll be back below normal by Monday of next week, with a high in the low 40s. By then our normal high will be 52 with only three days remaining in March. April starts next Thursday! No foolin’!

Tracking the weather