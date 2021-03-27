Metro Detroit weather: Brighter, cooler and less breezy Saturday

DETROIT – Welcome to Saturday, Motown.

After Friday’s first measurable rain this month, sunshine returns with chilly conditions in the morning and cool conditions in the afternoon. Rain returns tonight, and tomorrow will be chillier, cloudier and breezier. Mainly sunny skies prevail early next week.

Saturday morning will be mostly cloudy before sunrise and become sunny afterward. It will be chilly for early risers. Temperatures start in the low and middle 30s.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m.

Saturday afternoon will be mostly sunny and cool. The Detroit Red Wings host the Columbus Blue Jackets Little Caesars Arena beginning 3 p.m. Before the puck drops, temperatures will be in the low and middle 50s. It becomes less chilly with a light south-southeasterly breeze. Temperatures rise to the upper 50s, near 60 degrees.

Saturday evening will be partly cloudy and cooler. Temperatures return to the middle then lower 50s. Passover begins and sundown, and we’ll have dry conditions while sitting down for Passover Seder.

Sunset is at 7:54 p.m.

Saturday night becomes cloudy with rain showers redeveloping by midnight and afterward. Temperatures remain above freezing overnight. Across the region, lows will be in the low and middle 40s.

Sunday will be mostly cloudy in the morning and partly sunny in the afternoon. Daytime temperatures will be lower than Saturday; in the low and middle 50s. Jackets will be needed all day to stay warm and comfortable.

Monday will be sunny and chilly to cool. Afternoon temps will be near 55 degrees.

Tuesday will be milder with sunshine. Highs will be near 65 degrees.

Wednesday, the last day of March, will have a chance of rain. It will be cooler and cloudier with highs in the middle 50s.

Marine Forecast

Lake Erie

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 4 to 9 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rainy. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 38 degrees.

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 9-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 38 degrees.

Lake St. Clair

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 4 to 9 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 36 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rainy. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 36 degrees.

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 9-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 36 degrees.

Lake Huron

Saturday: Mostly sunny. Wind: E 4 to 9 knots; Waves: 1 to 2 feet; Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Saturday Night: Cloudy, rainy. Wind: SSE 5-10 knots. Waves: 0 to 2 feet. Water Temp: 34 degrees.

Sunday: Morning rain, then mostly cloudy. Wind: SW 9-18 knots; Waves: 1 to 3 feet. Water Temps: 34 degrees.

