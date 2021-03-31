Metro Detroit weather: Rainy start with cooler conditions

Happy Hump Day! Well, that is debatable because we are experiencing hump day heat loss. Rain showers early this morning slowly move east with a cold front and should be done by 6 or 7 a.m., and a bit longer into Southern Ontario. Temps are tumbling into the lower 40s and the winds keep it feeling like the 30s and that cold front passage will bring in a quick clearing this morning.

Sunrise is at 7:17 a.m.

Skies will be mostly sunny for a stretch this morning before more clouds move in midday. Highs will be in the upper 40s to maybe 50°F under partly sunny skies this afternoon. The winds are lighter today but still breezy W 7-17 mph so Metro Detroit will keep cooling.

Sunset is at 7:58 p.m.

Another weak cool front late Wednesday and early Thursday brings more cold winds and some flurries. There’s even a chance for light, lake effect snow showers into Southern Ontario in that same stretch. April Fool’s Day starts with mid 20s and wind chills in the teens. For the Tigers Home Opener, it may be time for your favorite Tigers t-shirt, sweatshirt, and jacket with gloves for your paws. Temps in the 30s, a stiff breeze, and partly sunny skies Thursday.

Ad

Better Spring weather is heading to Pure Michigan with tons of sun Friday and morning teens warm to near 50°F. Warming winds bring us well into the 60s Saturday and enjoy near 70°F temps on Sunday and Monday. No Spring showers until the middle of next week.

The Local4Casters app is free and always your best weapon when preparing for our wonderful and changing weather!

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android