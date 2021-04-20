Metro Detroit weather: Accumulating snow arrives tonight

Everything remains on track with the accumulating snow on the way. The only difference from 24 hours ago is that today’s computer models have shifted some of the approaching system’s most favorable dynamics a little farther south, so I’ve pared back the snow amounts a tad. Here’s how things will play out:

We’ll start the day dry, and don’t be surprised if there are even a couple of breaks of sun this morning. But we’ll cloud up and light rain mixed with wet snow will develop by mid-to-late afternoon. You can monitor the approaching precipitation yourself on the free Local4Casters weather app’s live radar, and remember that it’s color coded just like we show you on TV so you can tell where it’s raining and where it’s snowing. Also don’t forget that the app’s Future Radar shows you the precipitation’s projected movement for the next few hours…that’s real helpful.

Highs in the low 40s (5 to 6 degrees Celsius) combined with April solar radiation – yes, even with the clouds – means that no snow will accumulate during the daytime hours. Northwest wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:44 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:21 p.m.

Rain changes to snow this evening, which will continue for most of the night…ending probably around 4-5 a.m. At this point, here’s how I see accumulations stacking up: heaviest amounts of 2 to 3 inches will be across the southern half of Lenawee and Monroe Counties (and perhaps 3 to 4 inches near the state line) into Ontario, with a little nudge of this snow area possibly making it into northeast Monroe County and extreme southeast Wayne County. From there up through I-696, it looks like perhaps 1 to 2 inches, with rapidly dwindling amounts north of there. By the time you get to I-69 and northward, there should be little to no accumulation. It is important to remember that these accumulations are for elevated surfaces, such as decks, patio furniture, barbecues and mailboxes. The pavement will take longer to cool below freezing, so there will be some initial melting there, before some accumulation begins. There will not be as much snow accumulation on paved surfaces than on elevated surfaces . However, once the pavement does cool to freezing, wetness on the pavement will freeze into ice before the snow accumulates, so watch out for that.

Lows tonight are another problem…dropping below freezing by dawn. As I’ve warned for the past few weeks, early spring warmth causes an early green-up of our vegetation, which can be harmed by subsequent freezes. Accordingly, the National Weather Service has issued a Freeze Warning for tonight.

As mentioned earlier, snow ends late tonight, and we’ll become partly cloudy for the day on Wednesday, except for some scattered snow showers possible in the Thumb. Highs in the mid 40s (7 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Wednesday night, and even colder than Tuesday night, with lows in the mid to upper 20s (-3 to -2 degrees Celsius). The Freeze Warning continues Wednesday night…this is our best chance for damage to vegetation.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs rebounding into the mid 50s (12 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 30s (3 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy Friday, with highs back into the low 60s (17 degrees Celsius).

Increasing clouds Friday night, with lows in the low 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

Mostly cloudy on Saturday with rain approaching at some point during the afternoon. Some long range models suggest early-to-mid afternoon, while others (including the trusty European model) suggest mid-to-late afternoon. Highs near 60 degrees (16 degrees Celsius).

Rain is likely Saturday night, with lows near 40 degrees (5 degrees Celsius).

Then mostly cloudy to partly cloudy on Sunday…but at least a dry day…with highs in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).