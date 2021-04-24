Metro Detroit weather: Cool Saturday with afternoon rain

Saturday evening will remain soggy. Use caution while traveling on wet surfaces. Temps return to the low 50s before sunset and the upper 40s afterward.

Sunset is at 8:25 p.m.

Showers leave Saturday night as it becomes chillier. Overnight lows will be in the low 40s.

Sunday will be partly sunny and cool. Afternoon highs will be below average by a few degrees; in the upper 50s.

The week ahead

Monday will be mostly sunny and milder. Highs will be in the low 60s.

The switch flips from spring to summer on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm. Highs will be in the low 80s and near the record high of 84 degrees set back in 2009.

Wednesday will be very warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the middle and upper 70s.