Metro Detroit weather: Dreary forecast between now and weekend

DETROIT – Rain chances haven’t gone away, but we’ll see more dry time than wet this week. Temperatures are still cooling as Mother’s Day weekend approaches.

Drops around

We’re in a dreary, unsettled pattern that will take us into the weekend. Tuesday evening will be wet at times, especially along the east side.

Wednesday will be mainly dry, with plenty of clouds. A sprinkle isn’t out of the question.

Our best chance at sun is late Wednesday and early Thursday, but the chances are slim.

Thursday evening ushers in another system. Then, another round of wet weather arrives Friday afternoon.

Getting colder

Temperatures will fall a bit more before bottoming out Friday. Expect highs in the mid- to upper 50s to end the workweek.