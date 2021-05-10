Metro Detroit weather: Be patient! Better weather is on the way

Hope you had a great Mother’s Day weekend! This cool spell we’ve been in…after being spoiled by those warmer temperatures in March and April…is driving a lot of you nuts. But have faith: as you’ll read below, the good stuff is on its way back. Just not today and Tuesday…

We’ll at least start our Monday with lots of sunshine. Skies will then become partly cloudy by midday, then mostly cloudy this afternoon. A few showers may pop up, but more of us won’t see them than will. Still, if you have outdoor plans, keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of any approaching rain. Highs in the upper 50s (14 to 15 degrees Celsius), with a northwest wind increasing to 10 to 15 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:17 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:43 p.m.

Once any lingering early evening showers quickly diminish, skies become mostly clear Monday evening. Temperatures will drop into the low to mid 30s (-1 to 2 degrees Celsius), so frost is once again a possibility. I know some people who already planted their tender annuals, and I remind you of my annual advice: don’t plant until Memorial Day weekend, UNLESS the week before is going to be mild…then you can plant the weekend before Memorial Day. If yours are already out, you may want to cover them (just create a “tent” with some stakes and an old bed sheet). Obviously, hanging baskets can simply be brought into the garage for the night.

Ad

Tuesday will be very similar to Monday: we start mostly sunny, then clouds develop, and scattered afternoon showers are possible. Although the situation isn’t identical to this past Friday, the air aloft may still be cold enough for any robust showers Tuesday afternoon to produce some pea-size hail. This size of hail doesn’t do any damage, so just sit back and enjoy the show if you see some. Highs in the mid 50s (13 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid to upper 30s (3 degrees Celsius). While I don’t think frost is a big possibility, those in our coldest rural spots need to monitor this potential for one more night.

Ready for the Good Stuff ?

Alright, here we go! Mostly sunny both Wednesday and Thursday, with highs in the low to mid 60s (17 to 18 degrees Celsius). Overnight lows in the low 40s (5 to 7 degrees Celsius) means no frost worries.

Ad

Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy Friday night, with lows in the mid 40s (8 degrees Celsius).

Can We Keep it Going Through the Weekend ?

Partly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the low 70s (21 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is a bit more of a question mark…I see a lot of signs pointing toward a dry day, but the trusty ol’ European model gives us a close call with some rain. So, at this point, I’ll cautiously go with a dry day and highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius), but will have to monitor over the next few days and keep you updated.

Important Reminder

Even though it’s been cool outside, please remember that the sun’s rays are quite strong now. The temperature has absolutely nothing to do with unprotective skin’s ability to burn if exposed too long. Make sure to wear sunscreen and a hat even if you’ll be out in the late morning / early afternoon sun for as little as 30 to 60 minutes (less if you are fair skinned). Remember: every sunburn you get ratchets up your chances of getting skin cancer. And trust me: as someone who has had cancer, I’ll just say that you don’t want to go down that road.