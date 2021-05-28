Metro Detroit weather: Stuck in the 40s with rain today

Showers have crossed the area during the overnight hours, and a larger, steadier batch of rain is headed our way…we’ll get that during the late morning through mid-afternoon period. Combine this with a brisk northeast wind at 15 to 25 mph and highs only in the mid to upper 40s (7 to 8 degrees Celsius), and it’ll be a lousy day for outdoor activities. However, we really need a good soaker like this – the latest Drought Monitor came in yesterday and still shows all of southeast Michigan in moderate drought.

One added hazard is that the brisk northeast wind has prompted the National Weather Service to issued a Lakeshore Flood Advisory for the Lake Erie shoreline until 10:00 p.m. Friday evening.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:02 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:00 a.m.

Showers will dot the landscape Friday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius). North-northeast wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Ad

Believe it or not, Saturday is STILL being handled poorly by the computer models due to their not having a good handle on the developing upper level low to our northwest that will slide southeast Friday night and then eastward across Indiana and Ohio on Saturday. I wish I could show you all of the models to convey just how bad this is. For example, the RPM model brings renewed rain from that upper low all the way north to I-69 and keeps that rain going all day long. Meanwhile the GRAF has all of us completely dry. And then there are a bunch of models with in between solutions. Right now, simply based upon my experience forecasting these things and the trends I’m seeing in the models, I think it’s prudent to continue my forecast from the past two days, which is for a few showers possible Saturday morning for the southern part of the area, with lowering rain chances and increasing sun chances the farther you head north, and the later in the day we get.

Ad

Highs Saturday in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius), and it’ll still be breezy with a north-northeast wind at 10 to 20 mph.

Mostly clear Saturday night, with lows in the low to mid 40s (6 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny on Sunday…this is the pick day of the holiday weekend. Highs in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).

Becoming partly cloudy Sunday night, with lows in the upper 40s (9 degrees Celsius).

Memorial Day starts with some sunshine…at least partly cloudy skies…and then clouds increase during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 70s (23 degrees Celsius).

As you enjoy your holiday off, please pause for a moment and remember what this day is truly all about: honoring those who have given the ultimate sacrifice for our country. Nothing expresses this better than something that my neighbor, Troy, texted me yesterday:

Armed Forces Day is for those still in their uniform.

Veterans Day is for those who hung up their uniform.

Memorial Day is for those who never made it out of their uniforms.

Have a safe holiday weekend, and remember that the sun’s rays are in the period where they are at their strongest of the entire year. Even with temperatures in the 60s during the peak midday period, that temperature has no impact on the sun’s rays ability to burn you. Please remember the hats and sunscreen, and especially for the kids.