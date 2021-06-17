Metro Detroit Weather: Great Thursday but storm threat approaches

DETROIT – Our Thursday is starting off on a great note, and it’ll be a great day ahead with mostly sunny skies and highs rebounding into the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius). Humidity remains low, and we’ll have a south wind at 5 to 10 mph. What a fantastic day to kick off Rock ‘n’ Rides in Royal Oak!

Today’s sunrise is at 5:56 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 9:12 p.m.

This evening looks super for whatever after dinner plans you have. Then clouds increase overnight and we have a thunderstorm potential late at night. This is part of a special kind of thunderstorm cluster called an MCS (mesoscale convective system) that will blow up Thursday night west of Michigan and then track eastward or east-southeastward. Three of the four high-resolution computer models I’ve looked at this morning suggest that the best potential for severe weather – primarily damaging wind gusts – will be south of the state line, but this remains a very close call so I strongly urge you to make sure your weather radio is set before you go to bed….especially if you are south of M-59 / Hall Road / Highland Road. Temperatures tonight will only drop into the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius) as the humidity starts to creep back up. South wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Ad

Once the showers and thunderstorms end Friday morning, we get a break with partly cloudy skies developing. It’ll become noticeably humid which, combined with highs reaching the mid to upper 80s (30 to 21 degrees Celsius), means it’ll be an uncomfortable day for those without air conditioning. A cold front then approaches Friday evening, so scattered thunderstorms will pop by late afternoon Friday and continue into Friday evening. There still remains some uncertainty regarding the severe threat with these storms, as there are some meteorological parameters strongly favoring strong storms, but some factors arguing against them. Friday morning’s upper air data, as well as a better estimate of the front’s timing, will help nail this down. So the prudent thing to remember is to frequently check our app’s real-time radar if you have outdoor plans later Friday into Friday evening.

Ad

Storms should end before dawn Saturday, with lows in the mid 60s (18 to 19 degrees Celsius)…but it’ll take awhile to get to this temperature as the humidity will be around at least through the first half of the night, if not longer.

As long as that cold front moves through Friday night, Saturday should be partly cloudy to mostly sunny, with lowering humidity, and highs in the mid 80s (29 degrees Celsius)…what a day for Juneteenth celebrations, Father’s Day weekend plans, and Rock ‘n’ Rides!

Mostly clear Saturday night, with comfy lows in the upper 50s (15 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Father’s Day itself, with highs in the mid to upper 80s (30 to 21 degrees Celsius). A warm front will cross the area during the day and, right now, I don’t expect any rain with it. But you know what I always say (quoting my friend Brian Montgomery, who used to work at our local National Weather Service office): “Never trust a warm front.” I’ll be monitoring…