DETROIT – The National Weather Service has issued a flood warning for Macomb County until 11:04 p.m. Saturday, June 26.

A flood warning has also been issued for Wayne County until 1:08 p.m. Sunday.

Friday’s storms left homes flooded and cars stranded. Some are comparing the damage to the 2014 floods in Metro Detroit.

