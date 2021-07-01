Metro Detroit weather update: July 1, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

DETROIT – Here is the Metro Detroit weather forecast update for July 1, 2021 afternoon and evening.
Local forecast
Few showers Thursday afternoon
- There are a few showers out there, even been a few rumbles of thunder.
- This activity is moving south through the afternoon, but should be gone within a couple of hours.
Weekend update
- Weekend looks pretty good.
- Saturday will be pleasant with less humidity.
- Sunday should be alright, but it’s warmer and touch more humid. Some models hint at a pop-up shower Sunday but the chances look fairly slim.
Humidity, rain returns next week
- It’ll feel like the 90s early next week with dew points climbing.
- Rain chances also look best Tuesday, maybe Wednesday.
Other headlines
Highest Normal High of the Year
- The normal high will be at 84 degrees on July 4. This is the highest normal high that we see. It stays at 84 degrees through July 27.
Aphelion
- July 5 is the Aphelion. This is when the earth is furthest away from the sun.
Tropical storm Elsa
- Elsa has formed in the Atlantic, and is the earliest 5th storm in the calendar year (worth noting that the NHC is forecasting an above normal season, but not as active as last year).
- Elsa looks to move into southern Florida early next week, which could be disastrous for the condo search and recovery.