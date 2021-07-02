Metro Detroit weather: Heat relief holds for now…holiday heat returns

Good Friday morning! It is truly a great way to start your Finally Friday with Metro Detroit temps in the 50s as you head out and about this morning. It was a great sleeping night with the windows open and you’ll be able to keep the windows open all day and air out the joint. Skies are mostly clear to partly cloudy early on and if you’re heading to Round 2 of the Rocket Mortgage Classic, you will be comfy all day and you will NOT need the umbrella.

Sunrise is at 6:10 a.m.

The relief from the heat and humidity is holding steady with cooler air moving into SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario all day long. Highs will hover in the mid 70s with a nice breeze NNW 5-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph at times. About the only possible showers to develop will be in our North Zone and Southern Ontario with the winds drawing more clouds off of Lake Huron and moisture from the east coast may wrap into Lakes Huron and Erie. There’s a very good chance we stay bone dry all day and the comfortable air will remain in place through Saturday.

Sunset is at 9:13 p.m.

We may start Saturday in the clouds with temps in the mid 50s to near 60°F before we bust out into some sunshine through the afternoon. At least one model also throws a few showers over Metro Detroit Saturday morning but we will keep the forecast dry for now and update you if need be. Highs will be in the neighborhood of 80F with afternoon sun and clouds. The balance of sun and clouds or clouds and sun will determine whether we may hang in the mid 70s or take off into the low 80s. It’s still a bit breezy at times NW to WSW 5-13 gusting 15-20 mph.

Summer heat and humidity will be on the rise Sunday and Monday with highs closer to 90°F and heat indices perhaps in the mid 90s.

Sunday is the 4th of July and as we heat up, keep an eye to the skies for your afternoon BBQ or golf outing because the hot and muggy atmosphere won’t be as stable and a few pop up T-Storms are possible. Monday is the observed Independence Day for many of you and it’s a copy and paste from Sunday with a muggy 90°F and a few storms firing up with the heat of the afternoon. A more solid shot of showers and storms arrives Tuesday into Wednesday of next week. Stay tuned!

