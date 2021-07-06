Metro Detroit weather: Summer heat, storms until end of workweek

DETROIT – Summer sweat and storms are on the menu until the end of the workweek.

Temperatures peak

We’re at our hottest point of the forecast. Even though humidity won’t relent until late Thursday, temperatures will be lower Wednesday. Just don’t expect a huge difference on how it feels. Heat index readings will still end up firmly in the 90s.

After a muggy start to Thursday morning, you should be able to detect more comfortable conditions in the afternoon. Temperatures will just touch 80. Then, the humidity evacuates Thursday night, setting us up for a very comfortable Friday. Expect unseasonably cool highs in the upper 70s, under partly cloudy skies.

Storm chances build

Tuesday night will feature isolated downpours, with some gusty winds. However, those winds shouldn’t cause any damage. More of us will stay dry than get wet. Just be alert for quick ponding on roads where these storms show up.

Wednesday will bring more and stronger storms. We’re under a marginal risk for severe weather south of M-59. Wind gusts might reach 60 mph with some of those storms. Then, it’s just rain around on Thursday, and more likely on the east side. Then, we take a break until the weekend.

Ad

Weekend changes

We still have rain in the forecast for the weekend, but the overall pattern has shifted south. So Saturday looks like the better shot at getting wet.

Sunday should remain dry, with areas near the state line seeing the only slight shower shot. Temperatures will remain below normal, but the humidity starts to return, especially for Sunday.

Track the radar: