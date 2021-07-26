Partly Cloudy icon
76º

Weather

StormPins: Photos of weekend weather damage, flooding in SE Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

Tags: StormPins, Pins, PinIt, Flood, Tornado, Weather, Rain, Thunderstorm, Win, Trees, Detroit, Michigan, Weather Center
Storm Damage in Waterford, Mich. on July 25, 2021.
Storm Damage in Waterford, Mich. on July 25, 2021. (WDIV Pins)

Parts of southeastern Michigan were hammered by storms on Saturday, July 24, 2021.

At least three tornadoes touched down in in the region on Saturday night, causing serious damage and triggering multiple tornado warnings.

Severe storms rolled through the area on Saturday evening (July 24), knocking out power to more than 120,000 homes, mostly in Oakland and Macomb counties. Tornado warnings were issued for both counties, and the National Weather Service said on Sunday that tornadoes did touch down.

Local 4 viewers and ClickOnDetroit readers shared photos of some of the storm damage throughout the region (share yours here):

Lstride

White lake Home Depot

Waterford Township
20 hours ago

Pins User

Storm Damage in Waterford maceday lake

Waterford Township
21 hours ago

Giovanni Bommarito

Taken at the Middle School lot

Armada
21 hours ago

nummerge

Tornado through Armada rips roof off house just north of town

Armada
1 day ago

Giovanni Bommarito

Taken at the intersection of Burke and Prospect

Armada
21 hours ago

Giovanni Bommarito

N Fulton has been thrown into someone's pool

Armada
22 hours ago

DianaD

Pb on John r and Lincoln hit with heavy winds

Hazel Park
1 day ago

Curious

Commerce Charter Township
1 day ago

Donna Christian

Shiawassee road Farmimgton Michigan

Farmington
1 day ago

Ed Sioui

Our backyard in Waterford

Waterford Township
1 day ago

nummerge

Tornado hits village of Armada

Armada
1 day ago

numbertwo

Off the balcony

Windsor
1 day ago

bcollar

Waterford Township
1 day ago

bcollar

Waterford Township
1 day ago

natemcalpine

Storms coming! Lots of lighting already. Waiting on the rain.

Royal Oak
1 day ago
See More

Weather links

Copyright 2021 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Dave Bartkowiak Jr. is the digital managing editor for ClickOnDetroit.

email

twitter