Metro Detroit Weather: Nice stretch of summer weather

DETROIT – I’m back! Had a great Pure Michigan vacation up north although, as you know, I’m never really ever disconnected from the weather...there were two days up there that I was tweeting tornado warnings for you here back home. But we finally have a nice reprieve from the consistent storm chances and have a terrific stretch of summer weather in progress.

We are starting our Tuesday off on a very quiet note, with super comfy temperatures in the upper 50s to low 60s (14 to 17 degrees Celsius) in most areas. We’ll see plentiful sunshine for the day ahead, with highs near 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius) making for a great day! Southwest wind at 3 to 7 mph.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:29 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:50 p.m.

Mostly clear and still comfortable Tuesday night, with lows in the low 60s, and calm air.

Wednesday through Friday should all feature mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs increasing incrementally each day: low-to-mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius) on Wednesday, mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius) on Thursday, and mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius) on Friday. Overnight lows should generally remain in the low to mid 60s (16 to 18 degrees Celsius), so things should remain acceptable for our sleeping desires.

Weekend Outlook

We start cranking up the humidity this weekend and that, of course, makes the atmosphere more unstable. So, any upper-level disturbance crossing the area (and there will be one or two this weekend), could stir up at least scattered thunderstorms. It’s way too far in advance to try and pin down the exact placement and timing of each disturbance, but it won’t rain the entire weekend. If you are one of the few who doesn’t already have the nation’s best weather app, just head to the app store and download the FREE Local4Casters weather app...our real-time radar and lightning pages will certainly come in handy this weekend. Search under “WDIV”...it’s right there.

Highs will reach the mid-to-upper 80s (30 to 31 degrees Celsius), but with the added humidity making it more uncomfortable. And more importantly for those without air conditioning, overnight lows will only drop into the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius), so our sleeping weather is definitely going to take a turn for the worse.