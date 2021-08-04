Metro Detroit Weather: Will it or won’t it storm?

DETROIT – If you were watching the Local4Casters weather app’s real-time radar Tuesday afternoon, as I was, you may have noticed some scattered thunderstorms over the northern half of the lower peninsula. These storms developed over the higher terrain up there when the atmosphere above destabilized due to a deep upper-level trough of low pressure aloft. That same general scenario will present itself Wednesday afternoon, just farther south…and perhaps enhanced by lake breezes.

The upshot is that we’ll have a beautiful, sun-filled Pure Michigan morning, with a few pop-up thunderstorms possible this afternoon from the Irish Hills through the northern Oakland County higher terrain area, and into the Thumb where the Lake Huron lake breeze could also trigger a few storms. More of us won’t see a drop of rain than will, but I strongly urge you to keep a close eye on the app’s radar if you have outdoor afternoon plans, as these storms will pop up quickly (my son encountered one driving down from up north Tuesday afternoon…all of a sudden, a storm with hail popped up right along I-75 between West Branch and Sterling).

Highs today should reach the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius), with a light and variable wind.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:30 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:49 p.m.

Any scattered storms will vanish between 8:00 and 9:00 p.m., with skies clearing for the rest of our Wednesday night. Lows in the low to mid 60s (17 degrees Celsius), and calm air.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Thursday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the mid 60s (18 degrees Celsius).

Partly cloudy on Friday…perhaps becoming mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

Mostly cloudy Friday night with a shower or thunderstorm possible. Muggier lows in the upper 60s (20 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

There’s no real change from yesterday’s weekend outlook. We become noticeably more humid this weekend, so there’s a shower / thunderstorm chance both days, but there will also be dry periods. I’ll need another day or so to fine tune the timing of our rain chances, but I think we’ll be able to salvage part of each day at this point. Highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) on Saturday, and in the upper 80s (31 degrees Celsius) on Sunday, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to near 70 degrees (20 to 21 degrees Celsius).