Metro Detroit weather: Rising heat, humidity boost weekend storm chances

DETROIT – Rising heat and humidity will boost storm chances through the weekend, and the peak of our August heat wave is still days away.

Weekend storms

Storm Tracker 4 will start becoming more active over the next few days. We’re not anticipating any severe weather, but more moisture will lead to heavy downpours with many of the storms that pop up.

You’ll notice a few thunderstorms around by late Friday evening. There shouldn’t be much activity past midnight, but South Zone spots, especially, will see renewed rain/thunder before sunrise Saturday.

More scattered storms will appear in the afternoon.

Sunday looks to be mainly dry, we but wan’t rule out a pop-up afternoon storm.

Hotter, more humid

We’ll get the first punch of higher humidity this Saturday. Expect muggy air with dew point temperatures in the 60s.

Tropical humidity will arrive as soon as Sunday, in spots, but definitely by early next week.

Monday through part of Thursday, dew point temperatures will be in the 70s. That will push heat index readings into the mid- and upper 90s.

A cold front will finally scour out the humidity by next Friday. Just don’t expect temperatures to be much cooler. We’ll stay above normal for highs, with some crisper starts in the mornings.

The air will be more unstable early next week, so expect likely storm chances through at least Thursday.

Monday and Tuesday will feature the highest chances for everyone.

