Metro Detroit weather: Dangerous heat with severe storm threat later

We are watching out for some tricky weather this Wednesday morning and then again later this evening around Metro Detroit.

First things first, a complex of storms fizzled after crossing Lower Michigan earlier this morning with loud downpours mainly west and north of Detroit. We may see a few storms forming this mid-morning with downpours and wind gusts although many of us won’t see much according to early looks at Storm Tracker 4 . Temperatures are mainly in the low and mid 70s as you head out in this soupy air you can wear. No relief from the heat overnight and get set to sweat it out again on this Hump Day. Your Local4Casters app is your greatest weapon as strong storm threats will come and go over the next 36 hours.

Sunrise is at 6:37 a.m.

Mid-morning storms will be widely scattered if they do indeed form at all. We will see mostly dry conditions most of the day with very high humidity and afternoon sun makes things tougher on all of us as we will be flirting with triple digit heat indices. Yep, we are still stuck in this dangerous heat which can cause heat illness if you’re not careful so, check on your neighbors and friends. Partly sunny to partly cloudy skies later today with highs near 90°F feeling more like 97°F in the shade. The oppressive humidity will keep those crazy heat indices in the upper 90s today and tomorrow around here. That peak heat of the afternoon may spark a few storms but most of the wicked weather will be in Wisconsin and Western Michigan later this afternoon. Isolated tornadoes are possible along with damaging winds and large hail.

Ad

Our severe threat for SE Lower Michigan and Southern Ontario will be more in the early to mid-evening so be on your toes as anything goes. We will keep you posted throughout the day online, and on the air starting with Local 4 News Today at 4:30 a.m. So there’s heat stress and storm threats later this evening with isolated flooding downpours and rough winds. Again, isolated tornadoes were part of the discussion from the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.

Sunset is at 8:39 p.m.

We have a similar set up again Thursday but the storm threat is a Marginal Risk which is a lower risk for severe tomorrow. A series of weak disturbances passing over Pure Michigan in this unstable air over Metro Detroit keeps the problems of heat and storms around one last day. Keep those eyes to the skies with highs near 90°F feeling closer to triple digits with hazy sunshine coming and going. Spotty morning storms are possible, but more likely in that heavy heat of the mid-afternoon.

Ad

A cold front late Thursday and early Friday will bring a few Friday showers and mid 80s to end our work week. Then, get ready for an absolute gem of a weekend with sun and comfy low 80s.

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android