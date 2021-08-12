Metro Detroit weather alert: Huron River flood warning issued for Livingston County

Flooding along the Huron River on May 15, 2018. (WDIV)

A river flood warning has been issued for Livingston County Thursday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Michigan overnight Wednesday.

Livingston County is under a river flood warning until 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 due to heavy rains that hit the region overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the Huron River near Hamburg Township is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet by Friday morning. As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the river was at 6.7 feet. Officials say the river is at a “flood stage” once it reaches 6.5 feet.

The river flooding is anticipated to be minor.

More pop-up storms are expected Thursday afternoon, but they will likely not be as severe. Read the latest forecast here.

