Metro Detroit weather alert: Huron River flood warning issued for Livingston County

Huron River near Hamburg Township expected to flood Thursday into Saturday

Cassidy Johncox, Web Producer

Flooding along the Huron River on May 15, 2018. (WDIV)
A river flood warning has been issued for Livingston County Thursday morning after severe thunderstorms rolled through southeastern Michigan overnight Wednesday.

Livingston County is under a river flood warning until 11:14 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 14 due to heavy rains that hit the region overnight Wednesday and Thursday morning.

According to the National Weather Service, the Huron River near Hamburg Township is expected to rise to a crest of 6.9 feet by Friday morning. As of 7:15 a.m. Thursday, the river was at 6.7 feet. Officials say the river is at a “flood stage” once it reaches 6.5 feet.

The river flooding is anticipated to be minor.

More pop-up storms are expected Thursday afternoon, but they will likely not be as severe. Read the latest forecast here.

More: StormPins: Photos of lightning, downed trees, downed power lines, flooding after storms hammer Metro Detroit

View live radar:

