Metro Detroit weather: Muggy today with heat relief this weekend

We are still in the warm and muggy air this morning with an expected end to the heavy air later in the day. It’s dry to get going on this Friday morning with temps as they have been all week, in the upper 60s and low 70s. There’s a slight chance for a shower or two developing mid morning after 8 or 9 a.m., but most of us won’t see one. The relief from the heat will really be felt this weekend with a gradual cooling starting later this afternoon. So dress for the warm and muggies pretty much all day.

Sunrise is at 6:39 a.m.

We will battle some high cirrus clouds which are debris clouds from a big complex of storms in the middle of the country and that will filter some of our sunshine. You can expect some periods of sunshine but really only partly sunny most of the day into the afternoon with highs around 85°F and lighter winds SW becoming WNW later 5-12 mph. A few stray showers are possible with an approaching cold front this afternoon and none of it looks to serious or severe. Again, most of us won’t see any shower activity later today and the Local4Casters app has active radar to help guide you if you do have afternoon plans outdoors.

Ad

Sunset is at 8:37 p.m.

After the crazy weather week, we deserve a great weekend. That’s exactly what we’re going to get. You can open up those windows tonight as our lows will dip into the 50s to near 60°F overnight as the humidity gets stripped way down. Highs Saturday will hit the upper 70s to low 80s with mostly sunshine and a few afternoon clouds. Sunday is almost identical but may be a degree or two cooler with a wind off of the big lakes ENE 5-10mph.

It slowly warms early next week back into the low to mid 80s and dry Monday and most of Tuesday. Tropical Depression/Storm Fred will bring some remnant moisture in the form of wonderful Summer showers late Tuesday and Wednesday. These won’t be the intense storms bringing several inches. Instead, a slower and more steady kind of rain for the grass and garden late Tuesday and most of Wednesday with temps in the 70s to low 80s. Model data hints at a few showers hanging on early Thursday too before we start to dry out.

Ad

The Local4Casters app is your absolute best weapon and tool with any kind of weather in Pure Michigan, and around the World.

• Download for iPhone • Download for Android