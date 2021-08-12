Mostly Cloudy icon
StormPins: Photos of lightning, downed trees, downed power lines, flooding after storms hammer Metro Detroit

Rounds of storms cause severe damage with downed trees, flooding across southeastern Michigan

Dave Bartkowiak Jr., Digital Managing Editor

A downed power line catches fire Aug. 11, 2021 6 Mile Road just east of Levan Road in Livonia, Mich.
A downed power line catches fire Aug. 11, 2021 6 Mile Road just east of Levan Road in Livonia, Mich. (WDIV)

Southeastern Michigan was hammered by another couple of rounds of severe storms starting Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

The storms brought high winds and heavy downpours. Trees were left toppled while roads and freeways were flooded yet again. Thousands of residents were left without power. DTE Energy was reporting more than 500,000 outages Thursday morning.

Local 4 viewers and ClickOnDetroit readers shared photos and videos of some of the storm damage, lightning and flooding throughout the region (share yours here):

twilso01

Two trees down on garage… power lines burning after storms this afternoon.

Madison Heights
13 hours ago

ladonnas69

Line down on 6 Mile Rd just East of Levan Rd.

Livonia
14 hours ago

jdaftershock

Monroe
13 hours ago

Pins User

Tree was struck by lightening at 3:57 PM

Warren
15 hours ago

Mike Molnar

Lightning exposure with the bridge from Windsor

Windsor
3 hours ago

IGot Theshot

Uprooted Tree in Berkley by Wiltshire and Kenmore. Photo taken around 7pm 8/11/2021

Berkley
9 hours ago

Pins User

Carleton Michigan.

Huron Charter Township
14 hours ago

Mike Molnar

Lightning exposure with Detroit from Windsor

Windsor
3 hours ago

Mike Molnar

Lightning exposure with Detroit from Windsor

Windsor
3 hours ago

fiestyliz

Wind from afternoon storm uprooted this and three others on apartment building

Imlay City
6 hours ago

mlagin02

Hartland
8 hours ago

Becky Guthrie

This happened today!!

Garden City
8 hours ago

Lexi

56 Tecumseh Clawson Michigan

Clawson
10 hours ago

Brandon Shamus

Storm damage

Walled Lake
11 hours ago

Brandon Shamus

Storm damage

Walled Lake
11 hours ago

Brandon Shamus

Storm damage

Walled Lake
11 hours ago

Pins User

30 seconds of wind and it got crazy. Stop by middle earth

Waterford Township
11 hours ago

Pins User

30 seconds of wind and it got crazy

Waterford Township
11 hours ago

Pins User

30 seconds of wind and it got crazy

Waterford Township
11 hours ago

Pins User

Downed lines cause fire on Greater Mack near 10 Mile in St Clair Shores.

St. Clair Shores
13 hours ago

AlterCombo

Tree branch snapped

Monroe
12 hours ago
