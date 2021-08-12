Trees come down, causing damage in Walled Lake and Wolverine Lake after storms

WALLED LAKE, Mich. – It sounded like any other thunderstorm until the winds picked up.

The next thing people in the area of Maple and Commerce roads in Walled Lake heard was trees being uprooted. Poles were sheared off and there was the crackle sound of power lines snapping.

“It was pretty bad. A lot of the trees were directly sideways,” said Adam McClain with C.A.Y.A Smokehouse Grill in Wolverine Lake.

More: Tracking DTE Energy power outages in SE Michigan after severe storms move through area

Trees were uprooted in the parking lot and limbs turned into projectiles, smashing windshields.

The power was out at the restaurant but they got their food truck up and out the door to service their clientele. Directly across from the restaurant, winds wreaked havoc on three subdivision streets.

Ad

Multiple trees came crashing onto roofs and utility polls collapsed.

“It looks like straight line winds,” said neighbor Max Reichstein.

The neighborhood sustained damage two weeks ago from the remnants of a tornado that went through White Lake Township.

Photos: Storms thrash trees, knock out power in SE Michigan

Metro Detroit weather: Second round of stormy weather arrives Wednesday night, early Thursday morning