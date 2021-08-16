Metro Detroit weather: More clouds bring Monday rain chances

The weather could not have been any better this weekend, but it was far from a nice weekend for those who were dealing without power. Changes are coming hour by hour today starting with increasing clouds this morning and dry road conditions, so it’s mostly cloudy with temps in the upper 50s to low and mid 60s as you head out and about on this Monday morning in Metro Detroit. Keep your umbrella handy today, and possibly for the rest of the week with rain chances on the increase.

Sunrise is at 6:42 a.m.

Most of Metro Detroit will remain dry through the morning hours as we watch light and moderate rain and thunder moving up from the deep south. Clouds will continue to thicken and the best chance for showers will be after lunch and possibly after 2 p.m. this afternoon. Highs will hit the mid to maybe upper 70s for those who fend off the drips and drops and winds are on the lighter side ENE to ESE 5-10mph. The rain should move into our South Zone and Southern Ontario in the late morning or early afternoon and then spread north keeping the best rain chances all day south of I-94 and east of I-275.

Sunset is at 8:32 p.m.

Scattered and light rain and thundershowers are possible overnight into Tuesday and we will see waves of moisture coming and going all week. These showers are being forced from the Gulf of Mexico north by Tropical Storm Fred which remains active way down south. So Tuesday afternoon rain and thundershowers are a good bet with some breaks and warmer, more muggy air moving in. Highs should land in the low 80s Tuesday with light winds S 5-10mph.

Wednesday and Thursday will be a little more active with more of the direct contact with the remnants of Tropical Storm Fred. We expect highs to hang in those low 80s around Metro Detroit all week and with some extended breaks midday, highs could hit mid to upper 80s on Wednesday and Thursday.

Friday will likely not be rain free, so no dry day Friday. Scattered showers will continue… even into this coming weekend but it does not appear to be a weekend washout.

