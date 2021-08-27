Metro Detroit weather: Thursday night’s muggy but not as hot Friday

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday night, Motown.

Isolated showers diminish after leaving a hefty amount of rain in their wake. Fortunately, the showers were few and far between but mugginess remains for every Southeast Michigan community.

Before the sun rises again, Thursday night will be warm and muggy. We must go through the same drill. Make sure proper ventilation is secure and keep the air conditioners running. Overnight lows will be in the low 70s, and it will feel warmer.

Friday will be partly sunny with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Wet weather is more likely in the late morning and early afternoon. Despite this, it will be humid and much warmer than average, again. Highs will be in the middle 80s.

The front responsible for Friday’s wet weather will live north for the weekend. This will allow hotter air to return. The return flow will mean thermometers blowing up with afternoon reading back to or above 90 degrees and heat indices approaching 100. Saturday and Sunday will have a chance of scattered afternoon showers and storms, too, with the added instability.

A cold front comes through Sunday night and Monday morning. Rain with thunder and lightning returns during this period. Afterward, relief. Monday afternoon will have highs in the low 80s with decreasing humidity.

Much more refreshing air sets up shop over Detroit and Southeast Michigan Tuesday and Wednesday. Skies will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.

