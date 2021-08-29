Metro Detroit weather: More heat, humidity coupled with severe storm threat

DETROIT – Most of us didn’t get any rain on Saturday, but a cluster of evening storms moving east from the Saginaw area raked the thumb with strong wind gusts and torrential downpours. Fortunately, we are starting our Sunday on a much quieter note.

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, hot and humid once again today, with scattered afternoon and evening thunderstorms popping up. Some of those could be strong-to-severe, so be weather-aware and keep an eye on our app’s real-time radar to stay ahead of the weather. At far as the risk is concerned, I only expect widely scattered thunderstorms during the afternoon, with the main window for storms being between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. Damaging wind gusts is the primary severe threat with a chance for large hail in the strongest storms. Any storm, severe or not, will produce frequent and dangerous lightning, and torrential downpours.

Highs this afternoon near 90 degrees (32 degrees Celsius), with the afternoon heat index reaching at least the mid 90s (35 degrees Celsius). Although the National Weather Service has not issued a Heat Advisory for Sunday, it’ll be close to that criterion, so stay hydrated and be careful not to overdo it if you’ll be outside for an extended period of time.

Ad

However, another air quality alert has been issued, so it’ll be our second consecutive Ozone Action Day.

Fortunately, there are simple things you can do that make a significant difference in the amount of low-level ozone that forms:

Hold off until evening to fuel your vehicle. Those gas fumes create a lot of ozone on a day like this.

Likewise, hold off on using any gasoline powered lawn equipment until evening, as their exhaust also creates a lot of ozone.

Avoid unnecessary errands or put them off until evening. The less we drive our gasoline vehicles, the less exhaust we put into the air.

Finally, cut back on our daytime electricity use. Turn off lights when leaving a room for a while. Dial the thermostat up a degree or two. Unplug chargers that aren’t being used (they use electricity even when just sitting there plugged in and not charging anything). Hold off on using major electricity appliances (dishwasher, washer, drier) until evening. The less electricity we use during the day, the less energy our coal-burning power plants have to produce.

Today’s sunrise is at 6:56 a.m., and today’s sunset is at 8:12 p.m.

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible tonight after the main line of storms moves out, but I don’t think we’ll see much. It’ll still be a steamy night, with lows near 70 degrees (21 degrees Celsius).

A cold front finally crosses the area late tonight or Monday morning, and once it passes by, you’ll notice the drier air moving in. As long as the front’s late night/ early morning timing holds, we’ll see partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies on Monday, with highs in the mid 80s (29 to 30 degrees Celsius). However, a slightly slower timing would mean a possible stray shower or two first thing in the morning…but most of the day would be dry.

Ad

The rest of the week will be dry and comfortable, with highs not far from 80 degrees (27 degrees Celsius), and overnight lows generally ranging from the upper 50s to low 60s (14 to 16 degrees Celsius). At that point, we can all breath a huge sigh of relief...it’s been quite a stretch of weather we’ve been through.

Detroit Weather Trivia

How appropriate as we endure another oppressively hot and humid day that we reflect upon the fact that, on this date in 1982, we set a record low of 38 degrees (3 degrees Celsius). That’s the earliest we’ve ever fallen into the 30s in recorded Detroit Weather History!

Tracking the weather

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.