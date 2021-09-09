Metro Detroit weather: Cooler, but not for long

DETROIT – Tuesday’s cold front has ushered in a cooler, drier air mass, with the day’s mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius) now replaced by Wednesday’s mid- to upper 70s (24 to 26 degrees Celsius). While an isolated brief, light shower is possible before sunset -- best chance is north of M-59 -- most of us should be dry through the evening hours.

Overnight, skies will become mostly clear, with lows in the low-to-mid 50s (10 to 13 degrees Celsius). West winds will shift to the northwest, and diminish to 5 to 10 mph.

Metro Detroit weather update: Sept. 8, 2021 afternoon, evening forecast

Wednesday’s sunset is at 7:55 p.m., and Thursday’s sunrise is at 7:07 a.m.

Mostly sunny skies will start our Thursday then, like Wednesday, it’ll become partly cloudy by late morning/early afternoon. There’s a little better chance for a scattered shower in the afternoon, but more of us won’t see one than will. Highs in the low 70s (22 degrees Celsius) will be a treat for those who don’t like it hot. Northwest winds at 8 to 13 mph.

Becoming mostly clear Thursday night, with lows in the upper 40s to low 50s (9 to 11 degrees Celsius).

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Friday, but we’ll remain dry this time. Highs in the mid 70s (23 to 25 degrees Celsius).

Becoming mostly clear Friday night, with lows in the mid 50s (12 to 14 degrees Celsius).

Weekend Outlook

If you read my weather articles last weekend and earlier this week, you may recall my discussing the uncertainties of this weekend’s forecast. While some uncertainties still remain, I am starting to get a better feel for things. At this point, I think we’ll be dry on Saturday, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 80s (28 to 29 degrees Celsius).

Sunday is the more challenging of the two days, with partly cloudy skies and at least the small chance for a shower. It’ll remain warm, with highs in the mid 80s (30 degrees Celsius).

