Metro Detroit Weather: Morning sunshine, isolated wet weather in the afternoon

DETROIT – Welcome to Thursday, Motown.

We are off to a cool and crisp start this morning. There’s nothing like stepping outdoors and inhaling some fresh Michigan air to start the day. A healthy does of sunshine is invigorating, too. Temperatures start in the upper 40s and 50s. It will be dry at the bus stop and drop off points for students and parents.

Sunrise is at 7:07 a.m.

Thursday afternoon will be mostly to partly sunny and mild to warm. Highs will be in the low 70s with isolated showers and storms possible. Any wet weather will last for only a brief period of time.

Thursday evening will becomes mainly clear and cooler after any shower or storm activity fades and moves away. Temperatures drop to the 60s during the ride home from the grocery store or the practice field.

Sunset is at 7:53 p.m.

Thursday night will be mostly clear and cool to chilly. Overnight lows will be in the 40s and 50s.

Friday will be mostly sunny and warmer. Highs will be closer to seasonal averages in the middle and upper 70s.

Ad

If feels like the middle of summer, again, this weekend and after ward.

Saturday will be mostly sunny and much warmer. Families with backyard pools will be the most popular in the neighborhood. Afternoon temperatures reach the low 80s to near 85 degrees.

Sunday will be hotter with highs in the middle 80s (some upper 80s closer to the Michigan-Ohio border). Skies will be partly sunny, and there is a chance of showers in the afternoon or evening.

Monday and Tuesday remain warmer than average with highs in the low 80s under partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies.

Showers are possible from Tuesday to Wednesday.

· Track the live Michigan Weather Radar here

· Track severe weather alerts here

· Submit storm photos here

Remember to download the FREE Local4Casters weather app -- it’s easily one of the best in the nation. Just search your app store under WDIV and it’s right there available for both iPhones and Androids! Or click the appropriate link below.

Ad

· Download for iPhone

· Download for Android